Some seniors rode in vehicles dressed in green and gold colors. Others perched themselves on the back of classic cars or on the passenger side as they waved to parade goers. Coral Shores Class of 2021 graduates blared music and celebrated with family and friends as they paraded the Old Highway in Islamorada on May 21. The parade, part of a final goodbye to their high school careers, was organized by the parents of the graduating class. Family and friends lined both sides of the road as their loved ones passed by.