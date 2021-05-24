KGFW Sports – Huskers Win B1G Title and High School Results and Schedules
The Nebraska baseball team captured their second Big Ten regular-season title yesterday with a 9-0 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in Bloomington, Indiana. With no Big Ten Tournament this year, the conference title means the Huskers have secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated for Monday, May 31st, at 11:00 on ESPN2. The winners of eight straight, the Huskers close the regular season this weekend at Hawks Field with a three game series against the Michigan Wolverines.kgfw.com