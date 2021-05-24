Burn ban issued for 26 counties due to increased fire risk
A burn ban went into effect at noon Monday and all burning permits have been canceled for 26 counties, including a handful on the coast, until further notice. The North Carolina Forest Service issued the ban because of an increased fire risk for the following counties: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.coastalreview.org