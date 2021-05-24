newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Burn ban issued for 26 counties due to increased fire risk

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA burn ban went into effect at noon Monday and all burning permits have been canceled for 26 counties, including a handful on the coast, until further notice. The North Carolina Forest Service issued the ban because of an increased fire risk for the following counties: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.

coastalreview.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Camping#A Burning#Grilling#Wildfires#Cumberland County#State Law#Enjoying Coastal Review#Agriculture#The Forest Service#The N C Forest Service#County Fire Marshals#Spring Wildfire Season#Containment#Open Burning#Campfires#North Carolina Law#Law Enforcement Officers#Beaufort#Jurisdiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
Politicsmywinterhaven.com

Declaration of Fire Department Burn Ban No. 21-01

As of May 27, 2021 a Fire Department Burn Ban has been declared within the unincorporated areas of Polk County and the following municipalities: Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Lakeland, Mulberry, Polk City, and Winter Haven. See attached Declaration.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

CAL FIRE suspends burn permits in Plumas County

While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, the fire season in California and across the West is starting earlier and ending later each year. Climate change is considered a key driver of this trend. Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire.
Madera, CAgoldrushcam.com

CAL FIRE Suspends Residential Hazard Reduction Burn Permits in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties and Increases Fire Engine Staffing to “Peak” Staffing Levels

May 28, 2021 - Mariposa – The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass along with hotter and drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE Madera, Mariposa, Merced Unit (MMU) to. suspend all burn permits for residential hazard reduction burning within the State Responsibility Area (SRA) of Madera,...
Alachua County, FLWCJB

Alachua County issues a burn ban to help prevent wildfires

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Threats of wildfires are causing more communities in North Central Florida to issue burn bans. Thursday, Alachua County issued a burn ban on all open fires unless permitted by the Forest Service. The ban includes the City of Gainesville. Wednesday, we told you Marion County issued...
Cameron County, TXKRGV

Cameron County lifts outdoor burn ban

Cameron County has lifted the outdoor burn ban order as of May 25. The ban was first issued by the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court, through recommendations by the Cameron County Fire Marshal, on March 16. Individuals are urged to use extreme caution and obey all local and state laws when...
Sarasota County, FLsnntv.com

Burn ban in effect in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - It's so dry outside, you can hear the leaves crunching when you walk on the grass. This is why Sarasota County and the City of North Port issued a burn ban. "Right now, we’re the third driest district in the state, behind Caloosahatchee and Everglades," Myakka...
Cape Coral, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

City of Cape Coral issues burn ban

The city of Cape Coral has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban, issued late Wednesday, is intended to limit fire hazards. It prohibits recreational burns, such as fire pits and campfires, as well as burns that typically require a city permit, such as bonfires and land clearing control burns. Fires solely for cooking purposes where the fire, flames, and heat generated are fully contained within the confines of the device being used, such as a grill, are still allowed.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Fire chiefs warn locals to stay safe and follow burn ban

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County and City of Wilmington fire chiefs are warning locals to be careful. With extremely dry conditions and Memorial Day weekend approaching, the risk for fire is up. Wilmington Fire Chief Buddy Martinette and New Hanover Deputy Chief Frank Meyer say fires could...
Ware County, GANews4Jax.com

Ware County swamp fire burns beyond perimeter

WAYCROSS, Gal. – A controlled burn in Ware County on Tuesday got out of control late in the day, consuming over 600 acres, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. The fire initiated by Ware County Emergency Management near Mile Marker 7 of U.S. 1, south of Waycross, jumped a boundary due to a sudden wind shift. Some structures near an old goat farm were threatened, but crews plowed around them and no structures were lost.
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Countywide voluntary burn ban issued for all parts of Marion County

A countywide voluntary burn ban has been issued for Marion County due to the lack of rain and high wildfire danger. The voluntary ban affects all of Marion County. The voluntary burn ban urges residents to cease all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Division of Forestry, as well as the use of any fireworks, sparklers, flares, or other pyrotechnic devices except for permitted public displays. Campfires may be permitted within designated recreational areas only, pursuant to applicable regulations and guidelines.
Florida StateWINKNEWS.com

See burn bans issued in Southwest Florida

Collier County commissioners, the City of North Port and the City of Cape Coral on Wednesday authorized burn bans, effective immediately. The bans prohibit open burning, which is any outdoor fire or open combustion of material that produces visible emissions, of trash and yard waste, which includes vegetative matter resulting from landscaping and yard maintenance operations.
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Burn bans in effect as dry conditions pose ‘extreme fire danger’

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — The North Carolina Forest Service issued a burn ban in 26 of the state’s counties — including New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties — to combat dry conditions that present an elevated risk of fire. Southeastern N.C. is currently under a moderate drought, the second-lowest ranking intensity...