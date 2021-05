“You’re choking him!” “I’m getting it on video!” These are the heart-wrenching piercing words and shrilling cries of middle-school children as I watched the video they recorded of a white male teacher choking a Black male middle-school student in Volusia county. Despite their pleas for this tall teacher to let this small framed Black boy go, he wouldn’t. As a teacher, he was supposed to de-escalate a physical altercation between the Black kid and a white kid. Instead, he grabbed and choked the Black kid…for a while…as the kids yelled that the Black boy was about to pass out. Never mind that the Black kid had reported to the school previously that the white kid had threatened to fight him. The school did not intervene. And when the white kid made good on his threats, the Black kid suffered.