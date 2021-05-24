IPA: a Quiet $10B Market (Automation is En Fuego part 2)

Are you a non-technical professional who wants to build business applications to deliver the outcomes and end-to-end customer experiences your customers demand? Then Pega is suitable for you. Pega is one of the popular tools that was developed using Java concepts. Pega is useful in building Business Process Management and Customer Relationship management applications. Many organizations across different sectors use Pega to improve their products and services. So there is a high demand for certified Pega professionals across the world. Learning Pega can advance your career. To gain practical knowledge of Pega, you can go for Pega training. Some of the trends in Pega include the digital transformation of applications and AI technology. This post lets us know about Pega process AI and self-optimization process automation offered by Pega Process AI.