Last Thursday, May 20, the IP industry lost a leader and a dedicated servant. John Doll, surrounded by family, passed at a hospital in Wake Forest, North Carolina after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. For those who knew Doll personally or professionally, he was in it “to win it,” approaching it scientifically until the end, participating in clinical trials where possible and keeping abreast of new discoveries. In fact, in June of 2020, Doll was selected by the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) to share his experience on National Cancer Survivors Day. In his recorded message, Doll spoke directly about the importance of research for drug design and development in treating lung cancer.