Jake Tapper Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene for Mask-Holocaust Comparison: ‘You Really Think That a Jewish Life Is Worth So Little?’

There’s an old internet adage that says the longer a political discussion continues, the greater the probability that someone will compare something to Nazi Germany. In a speech on Thursday night, however, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t take long to both denounce such comparisons – and then make one herself.At a stop in Dalton, Georgia on her and Rep Matt Gaetz’s “America First” speaking tour, the combative congresswoman complained that Democrats “spent four years… calling Republicans Nazis.”“That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,” she said. “And what did they call President Trump? Hitler, that’s right! That’s one of the most evil...