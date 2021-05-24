An Interview with Joann Lui

As a registered architect and the founder of the Women Architects Collective, Joann Lui has joined Monograph as its senior content strategist. Lui brings her influential voice and unique perspective to the company and its AEC industry-specific firm management software. I recently spoke with Lui about her experience as a female architect, her pivot to the content side of the business, and the importance of personal branding. Anna Zappia (AZ): Can you tell me a little bit about yourself and how you became interested in architecture? Joann Lui (JL): I am an immigrant. I came to America in 2005. I was always interested in art and doing something creative. Not necessarily architecture, because I honestly didn’t know what architecture was when I was growing up. When I was looking at colleges and trying to decide on a major, I was thinking that I could try illustration or graphic design. My …