Justices won’t hear Missouri inmate’s request to choose firing squad over lethal injection

Over the objection of the court’s three liberal justices, the Supreme Court on Monday turned down a request from a Missouri death-row inmate who is contesting the state’s method of lethal injection and wants to propose the firing squad as a more humane method of execution. Ernest Johnson is missing nearly a fifth of his brain tissue as a result of surgery to treat a brain tumor, and he contends that there is a substantial risk that the drugs used in Missouri’s lethal-injection process will cause him to suffer “severely painful and prolonged seizures.” As part of an order list issued after the justices’ private conference last week, the court denied Johnson’s petition. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from that denial, in an opinion joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan; Breyer also penned his own dissent.