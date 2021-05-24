newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

5 fascinating facts about dinosaurs

By How It Works Team
howitworksdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tallest of all the dinosaurs is thought to have been Sauroposeidon proteles, mainly thanks to its giraffe- like neck, which stood at a rather impressive height of 17 metres (approx 55 feet). 2) Shortest dinosaur. In contrast, one of the smallest dinosaurs to exist on Earth was the bird-like...

www.howitworksdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dinosaurs#Earth#Birds#Jurassic Park#Films#Un#Velociraptor#Palaeontologists#Today#Speeds#Neck#Sauroposeidon Proteles#Ornithomimus#Fascinating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifeestesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… The Yellow-Headed Blackbird

This week’s featured animal is the yellow-headed blackbird. A couple of weeks ago I featured the red-winged blackbird. The yellow-headed blackbird is a cousin of the red-winged in the family Emberizidae. This exclusively American family is made up of 95 species, including meadowlarks, grackles, and cowbirds. Here are some more fun facts.
Wildlifeeasternshorepost.com

Random Facts About … Brood X Cicadas Emerging After 17 Years

When we looked into our internet tubes last week, we saw beady red eyes staring back at us. Did these belong to some of the trillions of Brood X cicadas emerging this month after 17 years underground? No. These bloodshot eyes belonged to friends and relatives living. through this Brood...
Wildlifephillytrib.com

Did You Know: Facts about marine animals

A starfish can regrow lost arms, even if they only have a couple left. Starfish have an eye on the end of each arm allowing them to see light, dark and simple shapes. Not all rays have stinging barbs. Some rely on hiding in the sand for defense. Crabs and...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

5 little-known facts about Peter Mayhew in Star Wars

Perhaps the most iconic sidekick in cinema, Chewbacca the Wookiee, has come to be everyone’s favorite walking carpet. Behind the hair and makeup, however, is the man who played the friendly giant for 40 years. The late Peter Mayhew, despite not having any screen time without heavy prosthesis, was the...
Astronomydailyinfographic.com

10 Facts About Our Mysterious Moon

The moon is our closest neighbor and yet, as this infographic demonstrates, we actually know very little about it. Men first stood on its surface in July 1967 and nobody has returned since Apollo 17 left in December 1972. Now NASA is working with commercial companies to continue space exploration....
AnimalsIFLScience

Adorable New Chocolate Frog Species Discovered, But You Definitely Shouldn't Eat It

The Australian green tree frog is one of the most popular species among people keeping frogs as pets, adored for its color, polite posture, and the fact it looks a little like it’s smiling. Just when you think frogs can’t get any sweeter, in hops Litoria mira, the closest known relative to the Australian green tree frog only this time served in a delicious shade of chocolate brown. Its Freddo-esque appearance earned it the name "chocolate frog" when the lead author on the discovery of the new species, Dr Paul Oliver, first saw the animal and it was the first thing to spring to mind. As you gaze upon this beauty’s cocoa complexion, it’s easy to see why.
WildlifeDiscover Mag

This Biologist Wants You to Love Prehistoric Fish As Much As He Does

(Credit: Courtesy Solomon David) Sharp teeth and pointy snouts plaster the walls and bookshelves of Solomon David’s office at Nicholls State University, nested among the bayous of southern Louisiana. It’s like walking into a gar museum — perhaps the only such in the world. The prehistoric fish that adorns the walls looks like an alligator that has fins instead of feet, a long, narrow snout and armored, diamond-shaped scales. A small stuffed animal gar, custom made from a woman in the U.K. who makes scientifically accurate paleo plushies, sits behind David’s computer chair. Multiple gars from Mexico are mounted on the walls; there, gar is a regional delicacy known locally as pejelagarto — a portmanteau of the Spanish words for “fish” and “lizard.” Next to a whiteboard hangs a framed spread depicting a gar swimming in a river, from the children’s magazine Ranger Rick.
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… Bird Nests

This week’s featured subject is bird nests. From April to June, most birds in Estes Valley are building nests and raising their young in these little — or not so little — homes. Here are a few unique facts about nests for different birds that live in Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Animalsnwf.org

5 Facts About Bumble Bees—and How To Help Them

If asked to name a key pollinator in the United States, you’re likely to think first of the honey bee. Native to Europe, honey bees were introduced to North America during the 1600s and have been busily pollinating our crops and other plants ever since. But native bees play critical roles as pollinators as well, and among these indigenous insects, bumble bees are champs.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

5 Times A Dinosaur Comic Made Us Laugh About Our Mental Health

There are some accounts on the internet where you laugh every once in a while and move on, but few where you constantly feel the account is somehow reading your mind or truly understands you. The kind you comment “mood” on, or “this is me” or “I relate” and need nothing else to go with it...every time they post.
Visual Artnwestiowa.com

Fascinating fish

Found objects make up familiar subject in art exhibit. Pieces of old wooden chairs. A snowshoe here, a wooden crutch there and all kinds of things in between. The fish floating around the walls of the Goodenow Gallery are made from items like these and much more. They are the...
Books & Literaturecolchestersun.com

What to Read: A mystery with a fascinating protagonist and nonfiction about the coders who make our world work

Is a biweekly column written by librarians at the Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk — Adult Fiction, 2018. A series of murders upsets the order of a sleepy Polish town on the Czech border. All the victims were hunters. Each died in mysterious circumstances that are strangely linked to the animals they hunted. Is it possible the animals, seeking revenge, committed the murders?
MoviesThe Guardian

Earwig and the Witch review – a disappointing CGI debut for Studio Ghibli

Eighty-year-old animation legend Hayao Miyazaki once described computer-generated imagery as “thin, shallow, fake”. Now Studio Ghibli has made its first ever fully CG feature, and it’s, well, erm … The politest thing to say about Earwig and the Witch is that it’s not a patch on Ghibli’s hand-drawn output, with plasticky-looking characters and an aimless plot. More painfully still, the film-maker responsible is Miyazaki’s son, Gorō Miyazaki (who previously directed the pretty decent Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill).
MoviesA.V. Club

Chris Pratt fights future aliens in The Tomorrow War trailer

After releasing an all-too-brief teaser, Amazon has dropped the full trailer for The Tomorrow War, the sci-fi action blockbuster which imagines a devastating world in which Chris Pratt is humanity’s only hope. And Betty Gilpin plays his wife who stays at home with the kid while Pratt time-travels to battle aliens??? Not casting Gilpin as the lead and making Pratt the stay-at-home dad is, in the parlance of Pretty Woman, a big mistake. Huge.
Animalshannaherald.com

Pawsitive Facts About Black Cats!

Black Cats have enjoyed both good and bad reputations for centuries. In fact, black cats are present in many cultural histories, for instance, in the U.K. and the U.S., black cats were believed to be evil and associated with witchcraft. In China, a black cat was a sign of poverty, and even in Europe, if a black cat jumped on a sick bed it was a sure sign that death was near.