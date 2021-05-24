5 fascinating facts about dinosaurs

The Australian green tree frog is one of the most popular species among people keeping frogs as pets, adored for its color, polite posture, and the fact it looks a little like it’s smiling. Just when you think frogs can’t get any sweeter, in hops Litoria mira, the closest known relative to the Australian green tree frog only this time served in a delicious shade of chocolate brown. Its Freddo-esque appearance earned it the name "chocolate frog" when the lead author on the discovery of the new species, Dr Paul Oliver, first saw the animal and it was the first thing to spring to mind. As you gaze upon this beauty’s cocoa complexion, it’s easy to see why.