South Haven, MI

New Bronson Hospital Opening In South Haven

WSJM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new hospital opens Tuesday in South Haven. Bronson Healthcare says the $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital will replace the old facility, and all of its services will now be provided in the new facility. Bronson decided to replace the old hospital after doing a study that found upgrading the old facility would be more costly. It has already been expanded several times. The new facility has six private rooms and one semi-private room, and is designed for energy efficiency. It will house Bronson South Haven Internal Medicine, Bronson South Haven Family Medicine, Bronson South Haven Pediatrics, and Bronson Obstetrics. It’s located off Blue Star Highway near South Bailey Avenue, just east of the old facility. Ground was broken on the new hospital in November of 2019.

www.wsjm.com
