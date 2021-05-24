newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kokomo, IN

Area calendar, May 24, 2021

By Laura Arwood
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 3 days ago

Today

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Growing Readers Storytime-to-Go Kits, all day at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, then check out KHCPL’s Facebook page facebook.com/KHCPL.org, or YouTube channel youtube.com/KHCPLibrary to read along with librarians.

Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.

South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, third and final “Baskets of Love” giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m. May 24. The giveaway will feature cleaning supplies.

Tuesday

Meridian Street Christian Church, May Ladies Tea at 2 p.m. May 25. Dave Turner will be available to appraise collectibles, and light refreshments will be served. The event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Meridian Street Christian Church is located at 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Call 765-628-7105 for more information.

Free HIIT class, 6-6:30 p.m., Markland Mall 1114 S. 17th St., former Christopher & Banks space, free workout class with Ron Nichols from Work Horse Gym.

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
4K+
Followers
160
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kokomo, IN
Government
Howard County, IN
Government
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Greentown, IN
County
Howard County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#Tea#Horse#Open Kitchen#Gym Class#Khcpl#Digital Divers#3d#Christopher Banks#Feature#Vfw Bingo#Light Refreshments#Free Workout Class#Supplies#Kids Ages#Collectibles#Markland Ave#Markland Mall#Cleaning#Stem Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Local church hosting mobile vaccination clinic next week

The city of Kokomo announced Friday that a northside church will host a multi-day mobile vaccination clinic next week. The clinic will be held at Second Missionary Baptist Church, located at 819 N. Apperson Way, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through May 22, according to a release. Walk-ins...
Kokomo, INKokomo Perspective

Kindergarten classmates reconnect at IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — When former kindergarten classmates Justice Wilburn and Tatum Manton reconnected as Indiana University Kokomo students, it just seemed meant to be. They married in June 2020, and Tuesday (May 11) graduated together, ready to begin their new life in Indianapolis. It’s a love story that almost wasn’t.
Howard County, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Business briefs, May 15, 2021

United Way serving Howard and Tipton counties recently announced it received a $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation for Real Men Read, a volunteer reading program supporting early learning. Real Men Read mobilizes community members as volunteer readers in early learning center classrooms and enrolls children and their families...
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

MARTINO: Don’t be alarmed by cicada invasion

Remain calm — an invasion is getting ready to take place, but there is no reason to worry. In the next several weeks, millions of Brood X cicadas will start to emerge from their subterranean hangouts. There is always a bit of excitement — but also a lot of unnecessary fear — during this normal cycle of nature.
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Comedy show to benefit Kokomo Shrine Club

When comedian Dan West heard that the Kokomo Shrine Club, like many businesses and organizations, was in trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided he needed to find a way to help. West, who is known for his comedy as well as bringing comedic talent to Kokomo, has organized a live comedy benefit show to help the club stay open.
Kokomo, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Kokomo offering free summer concert series

The City of Kokomo announces the addition of JD McPherson & special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan to the lineup of the 2021 free admission summer concert series at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion at Foster Park in downtown Kokomo. These genre bending artists will headline the annual Weberfest on July...
Kokomo, INcasscountyonline.com

Indiana University Kokomo students, faculty inducted into honor societies

KOKOMO, Ind. —More than 100 Indiana University Kokomo students and faculty were honored for academic excellence in fields ranging from sociology to Spanish, and from psychology to radiologic and imaging sciences, with selection for national honor societies. Fourteen were among the inaugural inductees into the Phi of Indiana Chapter of...
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

C.A.M. Sunday set for May 23

Providing resources and assistance to Kokomo’s homeless population since May 1993, Coordinated Assistance Ministries Inc. — also known as C.A.M. — is preparing to celebrate its annual “C.A.M. Sunday” later this month. According to a recent media release sent out by Executive Director Dennine Smith, the organization is asking churches...
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Friday Top 5: Your best bets this week

First Friday's "Art Walk" You don’t have to be an art connoisseur to enjoy tonight’s First Friday Art Walk. The event’s theme is centered on the unveiling of the new City of Kokomo Sculpture Walk, Susan Alexander, who manages downtown initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said. This...
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Sound off: Reader will always back the blue

I would like to express my disgust and anger at the recent "cartoon" hidden under the guise of the opinion of the Tribune. I was born and raised in Kokomo. I was brought home from the hospital in a car seat buckled in a sheriff's car — my father's. My sister and I had dozens of uncles — none of them were related to us by blood but by a badge. My husband is a deputy and my father-in-law has been an officer for decades. You could say my family crest is a badge.
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Turning Point drop-in center to be located in old Columbian Elementary building

Turning Point Systems of Care will operate its drop-in center and headquarters at the old Columbian Elementary building. The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday unanimously approved a special exception permit request from the nonprofit to operate its Drop-In Engagement Center and its headquarters at 1234 N. Courtland Ave. Turning Point was established in 2018 to help fight the opioid crisis and connect people struggling with addiction to the right services for treatment.
Howard County, INKokomo Perspective

Russiaville Farmers’ Market starts June 13

Soon, Russiaville residents will have their very own farmers’ market to shop as a brand-new market is starting in western Howard County. The Russiaville Farmers’ Market, set to launch on June 13, aims to bring back a “traditional farmers’ market feel” with more focus on local foods while being affordable to vendors. The market was started by Russiaville resident Lexi Hunt, with the help of market assistant director Jessica Summitt,who felt a market would be a win-win for local farmers and the community.
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

All things chocolate: Samaritan Caregivers gear up for annual Chocolate Celebration

After delaying the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Samaritan Caregivers Chocolate Celebration is right around the corner. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. Tickets, three for $10, are available at the door or in advance. Advance tickets can be purchased at Samaritan Caregivers office or the event’s corporate sponsor, J. Edwards Gourmet, 2106 W. Sycamore St.