Area calendar, May 24, 2021

Today

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Growing Readers Storytime-to-Go Kits, all day at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, then check out KHCPL’s Facebook page facebook.com/KHCPL.org, or YouTube channel youtube.com/KHCPLibrary to read along with librarians.

Digital Divers STEM program, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Main St., kids ages 8-15 can complete their choice of a range of STEM activities which they can redeem for 3D printed objects of their choice.

South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, third and final “Baskets of Love” giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m. May 24. The giveaway will feature cleaning supplies.

Tuesday

Meridian Street Christian Church, May Ladies Tea at 2 p.m. May 25. Dave Turner will be available to appraise collectibles, and light refreshments will be served. The event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Meridian Street Christian Church is located at 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Call 765-628-7105 for more information.

Free HIIT class, 6-6:30 p.m., Markland Mall 1114 S. 17th St., former Christopher & Banks space, free workout class with Ron Nichols from Work Horse Gym.