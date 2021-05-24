Mayor Lumumba Issues Update to Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order

All Mississippians who are 12 and older may sign up for a vaccine appointment. Tap here for additional details. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is providing free vaccinations at the UMMC Vaccine Clinic at the Jackson Medical Mall for children age 12 and up. Schedule an appointment by calling 601-815-3351 or go to umc.edu/covid-19-vaccine-appointments. They're also available at drive-thru and walk-up locations around the state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.