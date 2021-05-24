newsbreak-logo
Jackson, MS

Mayor Lumumba Issues Update to Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order

By Verbatim Statement
Jackson Free Press
 3 days ago

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba today updated his recently enacted Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order to include a provision that restaurants, bars, and retail establishments seeking to expand business services also contact Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). These businesses must submit a floor plan for expansion to ABC in order to ensure their proposed expansion meets proper accommodations and state regulations for food and beverage sales.

