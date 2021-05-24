RV Review: 2022 Winnebago Solis Pocket Class B RV

New RVs might have all the creature comforts and modern tech you’d ever want, but there’s just something special about a restored vintage camper that ticks all the right nostalgic boxes. This one was bought in unrestored condition for a measly $1,900 (a little more than a year of Starbucks), and the owner then went to work to restore and remodel it over the course of a year with new plumbing, electrical, and carpentry. It includes a queen-sized bed, a pull-down bed over the front seats, oven and stovetop, fridge/freezer, sink and countertop, composting toilet, full shower, and loads of storage. It has also been strewn with vintage decor for that extra dose of home-away-from-home. No doubt this RV will get about as much attention as the scenic locations it will frequent, and everybody’s going to want to get a look inside.