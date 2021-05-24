newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

RV Review: 2022 Winnebago Solis Pocket Class B RV

By Editor’s Roadside Journal
rvtravel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wouldn’t call myself a Class B van-likely customer but when I saw the innovative features in the Pleasure-Way RECON, I had to give it a second look. Meanwhile, over at Winnebago they must have sensed my excitement about the RECON so they fired a return shot and called it the Winnebago Solis Pocket.

www.rvtravel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Laptop#Gold Standard#Rv Review#The Pleasure Way Recon#Instagrammers#Ram#The Thor Rize 18t#Thor#Uno#Vw Westfalia#Rvs#Van Life#Vans#Daily Driver Service#Cabinets#Pictures#Magic#Super Bonus Points#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsrvtravel.com

RV Preview: 2022 Pleasure-Way RECON Class B Adventure Van

If you’re a regular reader of this column I bet you look at some RVs and wonder just what the companies were thinking. So many times you see something and think of it as a big head-scratcher. But then every once in a while someone absolutely nails it on a new RV design. That’s the Pleasure-Way RECON.
Carsrvtravel.com

RV Review: 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2516S

Yesterday we looked at one interpretation of a rear-bedroom travel trailer. Today we take a look at another. While I’ve often said a lot of the floor plans from one company are very, very similar to those of another, the execution and materials can make a substantial difference – good or bad.
Travelrvtravel.com

RV Review: KZ Connect SE C221FKKSE Travel Trailer

Something I don’t see often are rear-bedroom travel trailers, but putting the sleeper in the back makes sense in some ways. In theory you have more shaking from road vibrations and such at the back of the trailer (behind the axle). So the bed is the least likely to suffer from that shaking. I don’t really think this is much of an issue but, in the theoretical world, it is.
Buying Carscoolmaterial.com

1978 Dodge Commander RV

New RVs might have all the creature comforts and modern tech you’d ever want, but there’s just something special about a restored vintage camper that ticks all the right nostalgic boxes. This one was bought in unrestored condition for a measly $1,900 (a little more than a year of Starbucks), and the owner then went to work to restore and remodel it over the course of a year with new plumbing, electrical, and carpentry. It includes a queen-sized bed, a pull-down bed over the front seats, oven and stovetop, fridge/freezer, sink and countertop, composting toilet, full shower, and loads of storage. It has also been strewn with vintage decor for that extra dose of home-away-from-home. No doubt this RV will get about as much attention as the scenic locations it will frequent, and everybody’s going to want to get a look inside.
Carstruckcampermagazine.com

Covercraft Custom RV Cover Test and Review

Truck Camper Magazine orders, tests and reviews a custom Covercraft RV cover for their truck camper. Here’s the story behind the measurement process, installation experience and the real-world test. When we first got into truck camping, we assumed the reason people covered their RVs was to keep off the rain...
Carsrvtalk.net

Which Are The Best RV Brands With Fiberglass Roof?

Fiberglass, once a symbol of hard-wearing durability, is slowly falling out of favor. Many RV companies have chosen lighter alternatives, such as aluminum and rubber, but a few manufacturers still prefer quality over other things. There are some RV brands with fiberglass roof that still manufacture top-grade travel trailers. The...
Carsrvtravel.com

RV Review: 2021 Wildwood FSX 190RT Toy Hauler

Travel trailer sales are up by about 50% according to industry sources. There are lots of new trailer owners who never had an RV before. So that also means that there are RVers who might not fit into the same categories as in the past. And, for some of those folks, something like the Forest River Wildwood FSX 190RT Toy Hauler might make a lot of sense.
Travelrvtravel.com

RV Review: Grand Design Imagine 3100RD Travel Trailer

A while back I wrote about the Keystone Outback 328RL and described it as a “flat fifth wheel.” Someone read that story and shared that they were comparing a Grand Design Imagine 3100RD to that and wondered what I thought. I can see the appeal of this floor plan, without...
Travelrvtravel.com

RV Review: 2021 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 26RB-L Travel Trailer

If you look at the Cherokee brand, I’ve mentioned in the past how they definitely appeal to the value-conscious with some really bonus-level features at a price that is pretty popular, as are their trailers. The brand, which is under the Forest River umbrella, offers a variety of sub-brands including the Cherokee wood-framed trailers (stick and tin) as well as Cherokee black label which are wood-framed yet with fiberglass exterior walls. Then their top of the line is the Alpha Wolf, which are laminated fiberglass-walled trailers.
Travelrvtravel.com

RV Review: 2021 Jayco Jay Feather Micro 199MBS Travel Trailer

I’ve written about a few promised products in the RV industry and known about others. I like seeing when something that’s supposed to be becomes a reality and that’s the case with the Jayco Jay Feather Micro 199MBS travel trailer. Jayco’s Jay Feather series is one of a growing number...
Hillsborough County, FLospreyobserver.com

Tampa Bay Summer RV Show Offers Something For Every Family

With the interest in Recreational Vehicles (RVs) on a constant rise, the Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) expects this year’s Tampa Bay Summer RV Show to be a big hit. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13 and head over to the Florida State Fairgrounds to enjoy everything associated with RVing.
Carshomecrux.com

Airstream Launches 2021 Atlas Touring Coach in Collaboration with Merc

Airstream in its latest collaboration with Mercedez-Benz has launched the 2021 Atlas Touring Coach. Inspired by Airstream’s Interstate series, it is a Class B+ RV built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van chassis. The sprinter van has thoughtful and flexible features that make it a luxurious home on wheels. There are...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

RV users are rarin' to get the show on the road

After more than a year of being cooped up at home, Americans are ready. Ready to get out of the houses, and, as Huckleberry Finn said, ready to light out for the territory, whether that means a trip to a favorite campground on a lake or a longer drive to a national park.
CarsJalopnik

Someone Built A Cozy Cabin Of A Tiny House Out Of A U-Haul Truck

U-Haul trucks live tough lives. But what happens when one’s service life moving apartments or carting tourists around Hawaii comes to an end? Sometimes they get built into tiny homes like this box truck-turned camper for sale on Tiny House Marketplace for $17,900. This isn’t the first U-Haul moving truck...
Carsrvtalk.net

Category: RV Guides

7 Retro Campers You Have to See Before They’re All Gone — The best retro campers are about to be gone, so now is the time to buy. The camping industry is in a state of flux and many retro style …. The Best Luxury Fifth Wheel Campers To Buy...
Carsrvtravel.com

RV Tire Safety: Can you change tire size or type on your RV?

As an actual Tire Design Engineer, I can assure you that there is more misinformation or partially correct information out there on the internet than technically accurate information regarding tires. It is true that the original tire selection is the responsibility of the RV manufacturer. The issue is that once...