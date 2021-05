Keeping our cars clean can sometimes just be another item on our ever-growing to-do list. In fact, keeping up with regular car maintenance like washing, waxing, and detailing can be rather time-consuming, so it is understandable how it can sometimes get pushed to the backburner. But, washing your car properly is just as important to maintenance as washing it regularly, and, if you don’t, it can drastically hurt the resale value of your car down the road.