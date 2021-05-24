Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)
5/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “baseballnewssource.com