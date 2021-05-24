Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.