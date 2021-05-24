newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 4 days ago

5/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

baseballnewssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csod#Enterprise Software#Content Management#Zacks Investment Research#Content Research#Bmo Capital Markets#Thomson Reuters#Sec#Xtx Markets Llc#Marketbeat Com#Cornerstone Ondemand Inc#Cto#Nasdaq Csod#Ratings#Performance Management#Performance Solutions#Company#Extended Enterprise#Recruiting Solutions#Self Service Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Software
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Sells 584 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Helios Technologies (HLIO)

5/18/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. 5/14/2021 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “
Businessmodernreaders.com

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 3,827 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,773,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.33 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $457.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $460.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.