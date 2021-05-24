newsbreak-logo
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

By Grant Hamersma
 4 days ago

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

