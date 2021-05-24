AtromG8 (AG8) Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.03 million and $5,533.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.