AtromG8 (AG8) Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 4 days ago

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $80,254.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

