Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,530 Average PT from Analysts

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.47.