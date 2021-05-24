newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,530 Average PT from Analysts

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,530 ($33.05).

baseballnewssource.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $475.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 801

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 521.80 ($6.82).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.60 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.82

THS stock opened at GBX 143.56 ($1.88) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The company has a market cap of £386.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($2.04).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.73.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.
Agriculturemodernreaders.com

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYND. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.21.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Acquires 30,212 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,588 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Liberum Capital Increases DWF Group (LON:DWF) Price Target to GBX 105

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday. LON:DWF opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.21. The stock has a market cap of £339.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 3,054 ($39.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,213.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,874.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 58.52.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €561.45 ($660.53).