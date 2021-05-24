Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.75.baseballnewssource.com