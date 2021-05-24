Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.59.