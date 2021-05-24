DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million
DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $33.09 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 42.6% against the dollar.