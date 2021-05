How do you upscale an image without loss of quality? Is that even possible? Technically if you just enlarge digital image files, there will be always a quality issue. Visual information does not just reproduce as you stretch a graphic. As part of our work here at TechAcute, we try to get the best possible images for our posts but sometimes there’s only one source file and in a worst-case scenario, it’s not very large. So is this something we have to accept? Or do you just need to pick another larger and better-looking image instead? I went to do a bit of research and here’s what I came up with.