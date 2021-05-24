Three factors to consider when choosing connectors for low-pressure fluid handling
Selecting the right connector can have a noticeable impact. From in vitro diagnostics to drug delivery, surgical tools to wound therapy, support surfaces and patient monitoring to home health and rehabilitation, fluid transfer through tubing is a critical function in medical devices throughout the patient experience. While tubing connectors may seem like a minor component in the overall device design, they are often a primary point of interaction for users and can have a big effect on product reliability, performance and ease of use. Therefore, it’s best to give them thoughtful consideration early in the design process.www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com