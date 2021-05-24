NC Fire Service bans open burning, cancels burn permits for 26 counties indefinitely

RALEIGH– Robeson County is one of 26 North Carolina counties banned from all open burning because of an increased fire risk.

In addition to the ban, the N.C. Forest Service has canceled all burning permits for Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne counties.

The burning ban went into effect at noon Monday, and will remain in effect until further notice.

“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” said Steve Troxler, state Agriculture Commissioner. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

Local fire departments and law enforcement officers are assisting the N.C. Forest Service in enforcing the burn ban. The N.C. Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions. Residents with questions regarding a specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.

To reach Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director and fire marshal, call 910-671-3150. Robeson County Ranger Robby Freeman can be reached at 910-618-5540.