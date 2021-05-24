Teacher Payments and the “Me Too” Syndrome

We ranked schools by performance based on an analysis of information obtained from the Tennessee Department of Education. Districts included are from Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson and Williamson counties. Due to Covid-related school closures, few tests were completed in 2020. Consequently, there is no publicly available data for that school year. Our formula for calculating a school’s performance score used three years of data (2017, 2018, 2019) on the percentage of students achieving an “on track” or “mastered” score on the annual standardized test, known as TNReady or TCAP. Subjects were weighted differently, with heavier weight given to math and English, and scores from the most recent year evaluated were given more weight in our calculation. Some schools did not have data for all three years or were missing percentages for one or more subjects. Data from the Department of Education’s Report Card is suppressed on three occasions: when the number of students with valid tests is low, when the percentage of students achieving an “on track” or “mastered” score is less than 5% or when that percentage is greater than 95%. When a data point was suppressed because the percentage was less than 5% or greater than 95%, rather than leaving the data point blank, the data point was assigned a flat percentage of 5% or 95%. Schools missing more than one data point were not included in our ranking. Because of varied weights across subjects and years, we used the top raw score in each category (elementary, middle and high) as a benchmark – assigning it a score of 100. We then scored and ranked each school based on its relationship to that benchmark.