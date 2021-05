Many of us have struggled this past year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those of us on the front lines at MultiCare Deaconess and Valley Hospitals have worked tirelessly to care for our patients. Unfortunately, we are also working short-staffed, creating potentially unsafe conditions for ourselves and our patients. As we have tackled the virus head-on while trying to protect ourselves, our families, and our town, we have been told by hospital management that we are heroes. However, we have not felt like such when we are losing staff to other local facilities with higher wages and safer work conditions.