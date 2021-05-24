Buttner To Be Sentenced Thursday.
(Annette Gonzalez Buttner to be sentenced this week)....She was found guilty in April. She was charged with two counts of perjury, one count of filing false declaration of candidacy and one count of Grand Theft. Official say once Gonzalez Buttner is sentenced, she will officially be removed from her seats on the Imperial County Office Of Education Board of Trustees and the Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees, and she will not be eligible to run for office again.kxoradio.com