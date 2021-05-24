Buttner To Be Sentenced Thursday.

(COVID numbers, little changed)...Updated COVID 19 numbers released by the County Public Health Department. According to the Thursday numbers, active cases of the virus are at 116 in Imperial County. That is one less than what was reported Wednesday. Of the active cases, 13 are hospitalized, with 7 in Intensive Care. There are 6 ICU beds available in the county. The positivity rate is at 9.72%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is at 7.23. For vaccine information go to the state website my turn.com or vaccinefinder.org.