Human Smuggling Attempt

(Suspected Human Smuggler)....The man and a passenger were in a white Ford F-350 utility vehicle late last week. They drove up to the Highway 86 Checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver and the passenger, a Border Patrol K-9 Detection Team alerted to the rear of the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. Agents checked the utility cargo box located in the rear of the vehicle and discovered nine undocumented individuals locked inside, with no safety restraints, limited ventilation, and no way to free themselves from inside. Agents safely removed the nine and conducted welfare checks on each one. They determined no one was in need of medical attention. The agents also concluded the front seat passenger was also undocumented. All 11, including the driver, were transported to the El Centro Centralized Processing Center for further processing. The driver of the vehicle, identified only as a 21 year old US citizen, is facing smuggling charges.. The other ten, all adult from Mexico, were processed for deportation back to their country of origin.