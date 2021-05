In the days after DMX’s death from a heart attack last month, several people close to the veteran rapper said that he recently had completed a new studio album, and details have begun to emerge about the release, which drops in two weeks, on May 28, via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings, the home of his most successful recordings, with whom he signed a new deal in 2019. The new album shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons.