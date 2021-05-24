newsbreak-logo
Elliot Page posts smiling shirtless pool pic

radiojamestown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar nominated Juno star Elliot Page is smiling broadly in a shirtless picture by the pool he posted on Instagram today. In the photo, a muscular Page is shown in a ball cap and sunglasses and wearing a maroon bathing suit, the latter of which he refers to in the caption. "Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page wrote, following it with "#transjoy" and "transisbeautiful."

