Elliot Page posts smiling shirtless pool pic

So if you're reading this then we did our job with the first edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch, which is good because I think we're going to impress you with what we have on tap for the second edition. Of course, we're kicking things off with a look back at what's catching everyone's attention on the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape in the past 24 hours. Today, we have some new additions in Spawn ready to spawn new deals, Netflix's Geeked Week, Fear the Walking Dead, Titans, and The CW's The Powerpuff Girls pilot. But just in case you missed some articles over the past day, we've also hand-curated some articles that are definitely worth your time. From there, we take a peek at what went on today in TV history- and then we wrap things up with today's Columbo-themed "Random Thought."