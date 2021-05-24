Advice for progressive billionaires who want to make the world better

We all want to live the good old American Dream, but with the U.S. economy nearing $30 trillion in debt, what dream is there left to live? In America we no longer work to live, but live to work. Crazy government spending and interference in the markets have led us to this point, not to mention funding for charities and even foreign governments. Then there is the curve ball that is COVID-19 and the periodic stimulus checks the Fed keeps dishing out to virtually every American citizen. If we continue at this rate, there will be nothing left of our Social Security program, and inevitably, lead America to a dangerous precipice from which there will be no return. But there are real solutions which, if we take action to implement now, can reverse the years of damage we’ve caused to our economy and leave plenty of renewed American dreams for our own children to enjoy. Section 664 of the Internal Revenue Code presents one remarkably achievable solution which, amazingly, few Americans are even aware of. Let me tell you about Social Secharity.