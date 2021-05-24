newsbreak-logo
Animals

Scientists uncover clue that may lead to treatment for hereditary deafness in puppies

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI, Finland — It’s no secret dogs have a much stronger sense of hearing than their human companions. That makes it all the more distressing when a puppy starts to lose their hearing right after birth. Now, researchers from the University of Helsinki have discovered a gene defect responsible for early-onset hereditary canine hearing loss in Rottweilers. Study authors believe the breakthrough may lead to a greater understanding of deafness in all pups and even humans too.

