The Bishop Broncos boys soccer have a CIF quarter final game on Thursday the 20th at 6pm in Farmersville CA against the Farmersville Aztecs, the Broncos were anticipating to have their first round game on Tuesday the 18th but when the brackets were announced on Friday the 14th in the afternoon there was not enough teams to fill the 16 team bracket and 5 teams were given an automatic bye into the next round and the Broncos were one of the teams given a bye as they placed number 3 in their overall division.