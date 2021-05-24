newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

Death penalty sought in Tift murder case

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Moultrie Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON — The death penalty will be sought against a Tifton man accused of killing a nine-year-old girl, according to the district attorney. Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, was arrested in October in Lowndes County. He was indicted Wednesday by the Tift County Grand Jury on three counts of felony murder in the death of Alazia Johnson, along with aggravated child molestation, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife in the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, a statement from the Tifton Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office said.

www.moultrieobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Tift County, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
Tifton, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Felony Murder#Guilty Of Murder#Felony Assault#Accused Of Assault#The Valdosta Daily Times#District Attorney#Aggravated Assault#Burglary#Investigation Reports#Lowndes County#Man#Stolen Property#Senior Reporter#Peterson Apartments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.