Blazers Beat: Portland looks to keep edge on Denver

Final stats say it's an offensive team that shoots 3-pointer, plays isolation/pick-and-roll and takes care of ball

What's ahead: Portland won Game 1 of its NBA Western Conference first-round series against Denver. Game 2 was scheduled for Monday. The rest of the series: Game 3 — at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 (NBATV); Game 4 — at Portland, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29 (TNT); Game 5 — at Denver, TBD Tuesday, June 1, if necessary; Game 6 — at Portland, TBD Thursday, June 3, if necessary; Game 7 — at Denver, TBD Saturday, June 5, if necessary.

What's behind: The Trail Blazers made quite a statement in Game 1, winning 123-109. Damian Lillard scored 34 points, including 15 in the third quarter, and had 13 assists in a superstar duel with Nikola Jokic (34 points, 16 rebounds, only one assist). Portland made 19 3-pointers and had 29 assists. The Trail Blazers won with a 23-point turnaround in the second half.

The Nuggets are, of course, playing without Jamal Murray (knee).

Final stats: The Trail Blazers were great as a 3-point-focused offense and mediocre (if not poor) on defense, as final regular-season statistics indicate.

On offense, the team averaged 116.1 points (fifth in NBA), shot .385 from 3-point land (sixth) and .453 overall (23rd), as well as .823 from the free-throw line (third).

The Blazers made 15.72 3-pointers per game on 40.82 attempts (both second to Utah's 16.74 and 43.03).

No surprise, given the emphasis on Lillard and CJ McCollum creating offense for themselves and with pick-and-rolls, but the Blazers ranked last in the NBA in assists (21.26). But, they also ranked first in fewest turnovers (11.10), a credit to Lillard and McCollum ballhandling.

They were third in offensive rebounds (10.64, thanks to Enes Kanter) but tied for 25th in steals (6.89).

On defense, the Blazers ranked 23rd in points allowed (114.3) and 25th in opponent field goal percentage (.473), had the fewest steals per game (6.11) and forced only 12.39 turnovers per game (28th).

More passing: The Blazers ranked last in the league in assists, yes, but they made a point to pass more starting against Boston on April 13.

"Since then our passes per game are up 10-15%," coach Terry Stotts said. They had 29 assists in Game 1 against Denver, continuing the trend.

"We've been predominantly a pick-and-roll team rather than isolation. We had to be prepared for teams blitzing (Lillard). When they do, whenever a team commits two players to the ball, you're going to have numbers when the ball is passed out. … We didn't come out saying we need 29 assists; the most important thing is making good decisions, execution, screening."

Quotable: McCollum said the Blazers need to stick with "principles" throughout the series.

"Continue to execute defensively, stay engaged and locked in, make it tough on Joker (Jokic)," he said. "And, finishing around the basket, swinging the ball, making 3s."

— Jason Vondersmith

