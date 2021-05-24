newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Lawmakers clear civics requirement for high school grads

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aA4eF_0a9lSc4600 Unanimous House vote sends bill to Gov. Brown and would put the mandate into effect in 2025-26.

Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that requires one semester of civics education for Oregon high school graduates.

Senate Bill 513 passed the House 60-0 without amendment on Monday, May 24.

The fourth try was the successful one for Rep. Paul Evans, a Democrat from Monmouth who has proposed it in three previous sessions. Evans was the chief House sponsor and floor manager for the Senate bill.

"It is a bill that begins the process of holding our schools accountable for teaching the next generation of Oregonians how to operate the most complex, complicated and often confounding form of self-governance in human history," Evans said.

"This is a call to arms for all good people to come to the aid of our Union."

Evans is a speech communication instructor at Chemeketa Community College and has overseas service with the U.S. Air Force and the Oregon Air National Guard. He also was an adviser to Gov. Ted Kulongoski on emergency management, military and veterans issues.

The bill passed the Senate on a 25-3 vote on April 7. The requirement takes effect in the 2025-26 school year.

The bill emerged from the House Education Committee led by Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, D-Woodburn, who said there is a pending bill (Senate Bill 702) that directs the Department of Education to review social studies standards with an eye toward teaching a more complete view of the nation.

"It's also important that we talk about the history and the many people who contributed to the development of our country," Alonzo Leon, one of a record 12 members of color in the current Legislature, said. "These are people who for many years could not vote. I want to make sure those standards cover that piece of history."

Though Rep. Gerald "Boomer" Wright, R-Reedsport, also voted for the bill, he said lawmakers should be mindful of teaching priorities. Oregon graduation requirements cover two years of social studies — not necessarily civics, even though some districts already require it — in addition to four years in English and three years in math.

"When we require things in high school, there are only so many hours in the day," Wright, a retired teacher and school administrator, said. "Every time we require something, something is not taught that was previously taught. When we want to make sure our students get what we believe is necessary to continue this form of government and support this society, we must remember that when we add something, something disappears."

Only 24% of students in a 2018 National Assessment of Educational Progress — otherwise known as the nation's report card — were proficient or better in civics. The average score on civics was 153 of 300, largely unchanged from 150 (and 22% proficient) in 1998. Except for 2002, civics has been assessed every four years since then.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
182
Followers
507
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Grads#Lawmakers#U S Students#High School Students#College Students#Education And Schools#Democrat#Oregonians#The U S Air Force#D Woodburn#Civics Education#Graduates#Senate Bill#Math#The Senate#Amendment#Teaching#Unanimous House Vote#Educational Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Oregon StateThe Astorian

Civics education could become a graduation requirement in Oregon

SALEM — Civics could soon be a high school graduation requirement across Oregon. Senate Bill 513, which would add a semester of civics education to the credits necessary for a diploma starting in the 2025-26 school year, is before Gov. Kate Brown for review. “It is a bill that begins...
Educationbendsource.com

Civics Education Ahead for Oregon High School Students

Oregon high school students will be required to take at least one semester of civics following the passage of a bipartisan bill in the state legislature. The Oregon House voted unanimously in favor of the bill this week, following a vote in the Oregon Senate that passed with only three nay votes.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Legendary Oregon City municipal judge leaves for South Dakota

Laraine McNiece known statewide for mock graveyard, juvenile court, safety messagesAfter more than 20 years as the legendary Oregon City municipal judge, Laraine McNiece retired at the end of May to move back to South Dakota. "I'm sad to leave, but I'm also really looking forward to this next chapter," she said. McNiece started in 2001 with a contract as OC's municipal judge, but she worked as the city's pro-tem judge for a couple of years prior to that. She still has family in South Dakota, where she lived until moving west at the age of 8. McNiece is known...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Fewer vaccinations keep Clackamas County at high COVID risk

Officials plan to schedule more community shot clinics at schools in rural areasClackamas County officials plan to submit their equity plan to the state in an effort to move out of the high-risk level for COVID. But a big issue is not having enough county residents who are vaccinated. Gov. Kate Brown drew the line: When a county gets to 65% of its residents with at least one dose of the vaccine, that county would move down in risk level. Clackamas County is close. Philip Mason-Joyner, the director of Clackamas County Public Health, told KOIN 6 News on May 27...
Congress & CourtsIdaho State Journal

The Senate filibuster has to go

More than 130 Washington, D.C., area police officers were injured in the attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Three have died. Four other people also died during the riot. Republicans don’t want you to know the facts about the assault. Americans ought to know more. Democrats are only...
Wyoming Statecapcity.news

Committee revives controversial Wyoming gun bill in surprise vote

The Joint Agriculture Committee Tuesday revived a controversial gun rights bill on a split-second, unannounced vote moments before the committee adjourned in a move lambasted by critics for its lack of transparency. The bill, last session’s Senate File 81 – Second Amendment Preservation Act, would prevent agents of the state...
Congress & Courtsradioresultsnetwork.com

Peters Upset With Republicans For Opposing January 6 Commission

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released the following statement after a majority of Senate Republicans voted to block the formation of an independent commission, modeled on the 9/11 Commission, to investigate the domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th:
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Why haven't we declared all winners in Oregon City election?

School board race between Debbie Hays, Jeana Gonzales too close to call until at least June 7At first glance it may seem like candidates who advocated fully reopening Oregon City schools in the May 18 election swept all four school board races to create a new majority on the seven-member board. At least three out of the four reopening candidates won their races, but a fourth race remains undecided, potentially for two more weeks. In the unofficial results posted May 26, school reopening advocate Debbie Hays was leading by 53 votes with 50.01% to Jeana Gonzales' 49.51%. Calling the race...
Iredell County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Free college offered at Mitchell for high school grads with NC Longleaf Grant

Eligible 2021 North Carolina high school graduates will have their tuition and fees covered at Mitchell Community College for up to two years. The Longleaf Commitment is a grant program for 2021 North Carolina high school graduates who will attend a state community college starting in the fall 2021 semester. High school graduates may be eligible to receive this grant — not a loan — to cover tuition and fees toward a degree or to attain transfer credit. In addition to any Pell Grant award, this grant is designed to provide financial support to low- to middle-income families, including those who typically would not be eligible for full Pell Grant funds.
Educationdc.gov

State Board Looks Into ESSER-ARP State Plan

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.