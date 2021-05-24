Westview boys basketball team hopes to find rhythm this season

With two losses so far, the Wildcats hope to bounce back and end the season on a high note.

The Westview High School boys varsity basketball team is making the best out of a short season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a tough first loss to Beaverton High School during their first game of the season, with a score of 54-41, the Wildcats are trying to settle into a rhythm, said head coach Mike Wolf.

"A lot of things I thought might go one way or the other showed up in a particular way, but I'm not going to read it a lot in the one data point," Wolf said about the game against the Beavers. "Overall, this is a team that has been itching to get back on the court after 450-some-odd days."

Westview lost to Jesuit High School in its second game of the season, by a score of 56-29. With a strong all-around athletic program, Jesuit is considered a state power in most sports, boys basketball notwithstanding.

As for Westview, the team plans to be strategic with the limited games available to play this year.

Wolf says he's proud of his Wildcats — especially the seniors — for playing through uncertain times. The coach highlighted returning seniors Aiden Grady and Brady Grier.

"Brady is our leading returning scorer and rebounder. He started every game for the last two seasons," noted Wolf. "Aiden started the last 11 games last year. They give us size. Aiden is (6-foot-8) and Brady is (6-foot-5). .. They just give us that experienced leadership, size, length, and they've been the ones who've been carrying us, I would say, throughout this entire journey."

Southridge transfer senior point guard Ams Juwara, meanwhile, has been a "blessing" to the program because of his experience playing varsity for a couple of years, Wolf added.

He also acknowledged sophomores Marchon Marshall, Kaden Huppin and Amare Rolle. All three sophomores played over 20 minutes during their first varsity game against the Beavers.

As for the Wildcats' strengths, Wolf says the size of the team is a factor. Many of the players are listed at or above 6-foot.

"There's also a general sense of team that I'm enjoying. We don't have one superstar," Wolf said. "There are a couple players I think everybody recognizes given their experience and what they can do, but in general, there's a bunch of guys who don't particularly care who gets the credit for success."

What about weaknesses?

Wolf hopes to improve lateral quickness among his players because it's a "trade-off anytime you have players with that kind of height."

He added, "We do have some athleticism and quickness on the perimeter, but with our most experienced better players being bigger, often, we're going to struggle with them."

No matter how the rest of the season goes, Wolf says his team just plans to be better the last day of the season compared to the first.

"We know we're not competing for a state title. We're not even competing for a Metro League title," he said. "I just feel like our seniors deserve to have a great senior year. So, for us, the focus is to treat it like we would any other season."

