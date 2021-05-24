Vermont Tech celebrates 155th Commencement
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Technical College hosted its first of two commencement ceremonies this weekend. The event was a virtual celebration broadcast as a Premier event on the college's YouTube channel(link is external), where it is still available for viewing. Vermont Tech conferred certificates and degrees for 437 students from 36 programs. The Practical Nursing (PN) students, whose semester ends in June, will celebrate with a virtual commencement ceremony on June 19, 2021.vermontbiz.com