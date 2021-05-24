Vermont Tech celebrates 155th Commencement

“With 2020 behind us and 2021 half over, this group of graduates has had to be more resilient, more determined, and more patient than those before them.”. Those were the words of Spoon River College faculty member Todd Thompson, giving a nod to the disruption caused by the pandemic as he addressed graduates and viewers via video during the virtual ceremony that aired on YouTube May 14 in celebration of the College’s 60th commencement.