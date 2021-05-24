newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Theresa Collins, 69 Circleville Ohio

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheresa Collins, beloved wife, mother, and mimi died on May 11, 2021 in Orlando, Florida with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born in Circleville, Ohio on December 26, 1952 to William and Betty Brungs. Theresa graduated from Amanda Clearcreek, and she married her high school sweetheart, Rick. Theresa was an entrepreneur; she owned and operated the Dairy Isle and owned and managed RL Collins Co. with her husband. In recent years, they lived in Longwood, Florida close to her daughter and grandchildren.

