Princeton, IL

Stations with the cheapest diesel gas in Princeton for the week of May 10-16

By Illinois Valley Times
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sullivan's Fuels at 125 Backbone Road is selling the cheapest diesel gasoline in Princeton for the week of May 10-16, according to GasBuddy.com. Gas was priced at $2.27 per gallon. Data is accurate as of press time, but gas prices have been known to fluctuate on a daily, and...

illinoisvalleytimes.com
Putnam County, ILclassichits106.com

Gas prices jump, likely to climb higher with major pipeline shut down

UNDATED – On the week, the national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96 and local gas prices spiked even further. According to the American Automobile Association, If the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014. In LaSalle and Bureau County prices jumped around 15 cents, now averaging $3.14 cents per gallon. Putnam County remains cheapest at $3.10 cents per gallon, an over ten-cent increase from $2.98. AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. At this time, some lateral lines have reopened, but there is no word of when the mainline, including the gasoline line, will be operational.