COCC Transforms Annual Salmon Bake

mycentraloregon.com
 3 days ago

The First Nations Student Union at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will adapt its annual Salmon Bake celebration into a series of free cultural programs this week, May 24-28, all accessed remotely. Several of the events feature members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Forgoing the popular in-person event...

