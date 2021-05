Yes, it sucks. No, I don’t want to talk about it. Everyone attending college right now knows the feeling: you’re in the middle of a conversation with an older person and casually mention that you’re in school. Suddenly, you notice their eyes go wide, their mouth makes that big cartoon O-shape, and they can’t help but implore about the Covid-era collegiate experience with an, “oh my god, what’s that even like?” They might follow up the question with a quick, “I bet it’s so hard” or a pained “I can’t even imagine,” before silently pressing you to share your experience with them, hungry to hear you soliloquize about the hardships of Zoom university and about how you are — or aren’t — managing to hold it together in these tough times.