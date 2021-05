For the next two days, we will be working from Salt Lake City, Utah where we will be getting our first chance to swing a leg over the new third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa. Built off the second-generation model, Suzuki insists that this bike is “all new” in design, and that is because this bird has been gone over with a fine-toothed comb to make it the ultimate Hayabusa ever from the Japanese brand.