Insomniac’s Discovery Project kicks off their new compilation series, Discover X, by teaming up with Bassrush for Discover: Dubstep. Last year, Insomniac’s Discovery Project kickstarted Discover X, an initiative designed to shine the spotlight on emerging artists and daring new sounds within each electronic music genre. For the first in the series, they looked to behemoth bass brand Bassrush to help set the course, and the submissions for Discover: Dubstep began to arrive. Now, they’ve selected the standout tracks that were received and have unleashed them onto the world.