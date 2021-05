FARGO - North Dakota State will get its chance to play football against the University of Oregon. They'll just have to wait. A while. Last week we reported that rescheduling the postponed 2020 game "was close", NDSU announced today a Sept. 2028 date with the Ducks. The Bison will receive $675,000 for the game with a one million dollar buyout from Oregon to get out of the game. NDSU was supposed to open the 2020 season with the Ducks, but the game was postponed after the PAC-12 canceled all non-conference games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.