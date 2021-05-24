Reminder: Pine Island Park to go cashless for parking fee collection

Florida is praised as one of the fishing capitals of the world. Here in Hernando County we have our own incredible fishing spots readily available. Jenkins Creek and Linda Pedersen Park are two scenic locations in Hernando Beach with fishing piers, trails, there's even playgrounds, pavilions, and picnic centers. Many places for you to catch some fish or set up some chairs and hangout for a while. Linda Pedersen Park also has a forty-foot-high observation tower for a panoramic view of the Hernando Beach marsh, Jenkins Creek, and a look out over the Gulf of Mexico. Many will be glad to know that the Jenkins Creek fishing piers are wheelchair accessible as well, any and all are welcome to indulge in some summertime fun and breathtaking nature views. Jenkins Creek also has a boat ramp for small vessels only, giving you direct access to the waters of the Gulf. If you’re heading towards the Gulf, you’ll have to go under a bridge. Along the way there are some nice fishing spots. It’s about a mile and a half more or less to the mouth of Jenkins Creek. Just north of this, is where the Weeki Wachee River joins the Gulf.