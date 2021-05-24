Nathaniel Rateliff confirms Night Sweats return with tour + Third studio album

After the pandemic canceled Luttrell’s Lucky Ones Tour, fans can now celebrate with a new one this year including some of the original venues. As with so many tours in 2020, Luttrell fans were first excited when the Lucky Ones Tour was announced and then subsequently dismayed as individual dates, and ultimately the entire tour had to be reconsidered. Now as the US is taking steps to fully reopen, Luttrell has announced the Music For My Memories Tour for 2021 and fans can once again rejoice. Included on the tour are several of the original venues, having been rescheduled, along with a bevy of new stops along the way.