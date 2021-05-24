Nathaniel Rateliff confirms Night Sweats return with tour + Third studio album
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are back with a summer and fall tour. The extensive run of shows includes their annual shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (a three-night run for the first time) as well as performances at Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, Nashville’s First Bank Amphitheater, Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater and more. The band will share the stage with The Marcus King Band, Margo Price, Bahamas, Delta Spirit and Tré Burt. General on-sale begins on Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 AM local time while tickets are available for purchase at nathanielrateliff.com/tour.gratefulweb.com