newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Roots And Arts Festival Releases 2022 Line-UP

gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Roots Music & Arts Festival is excited to announce additions to the line-up. Joining the already exceptional line-up is Stephen Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Protoje Feat Lila Iké and Sevana, Brother Ali, Sa-Roc, Slightly Stoopid, to name a few. The destination festival’s new additions will share the stage with Cali Roots main stays Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian Marley and sees debut performances from renown Sean Paul, Ice Cube and Sublime With Rome. Continuing to grow the premier reggae, roots, and hip hop festival, Cali Roots has expanded to four days, officially kicking off on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The new artist announcement and day by day breakdown is listed below with more artists to be announced. Tickets are on sale and slated to go fast, purchase here: https://californiarootsfestival.com.

gratefulweb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chronixx
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Jimmy Cliff
Person
Damian Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub Inc#Roots Music#The Roots#Classic Music#New Music#Reggae Music#Dirty Heads Soja#Hirie#Alborosie Official Page#Californiarootsbrand Com#Sevana Fortunate Youth#Satsang Nattali#Rsvp#Cali Roots Fans#Releases#Debut Performances#Additions#Renown Sean Paul#Event Center Address#Rebelution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium reopens to the general public

MONTEREY, Calif. — On Saturday the Monterey Bay Aquarium reopened to the general public for the first time since the pandemic began. General admission tickets had gone on sale on May 5 and people were excited to get inside. The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed its doors in March 2020. It's...
Monterey, CAkion546.com

Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 5/14-5/16

Alright you’ve waited long enough, so we’ll kick off weekend picks with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s reopening! Tickets officially go on sale May 15th. Be sure to get your tickets early though, they sell quick!. Staying in Monterey, head out to the Whaling Station Saturday for some live music! This...
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Events to look forward to this weekend, and beyond.

Now that your tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium or the National Steinbeck Center have been booked, here are few more virtual and in-person events to fill your free time. Do you make art? Pacific Grove Art Center would gladly take it off your hands for their Tiny Treasures show and fundraiser. A maximum of three pieces can be submitted and must be no larger than eight by 10 inches, including frame, and not exceed even inches in depth. Each piece must be ready to hang on the wall during the show (and reopening), scheduled (tentatively) for July 2 from 7-9pm at PGAC, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Every work of art will be displayed with a “voting box” where people can deposit their purchased raffle tickets, at the end of the show, one winning ticket will be drawn per piece and takes it home. The art center will be ready to receive donations from Wednesday through Saturday from noon-5pm and Sunday from noon-4pm from now until June 24. Find out more information at pgartcenter.org.
Monterey, CAKSBW.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium Reopen means more business for Cannery Row

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a well-known main attraction in Monterey. Reeling people in from all over the world is a benefit for surrounding businesses on Cannery Row. Now that the aquarium has opened back up, businesses are hopeful that it’ll help with the economic bounce back.
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

The Carmel Mission Foundation undertakes a big restoration project to help continue a legacy.

Craftsman Henry John Downie, “Harry” to all who knew him, was supposed to only stick around the Monterey Peninsula for a few weeks in 1931 to repair some statues at San Carlos Church in Monterey. After fixing what he could there, he headed to Mission San Carlos Borromeo in Carmel, where found a wealth of projects that interested him. He stayed 50 years as the mission’s chief restoration expert.
Monterey County, CAoldmonterey.org

Nightly "Magic Fusion" Show Opens May 28

In association with Monterey History and Art Association, the Monterey Magic & Comedy Club is proud to announce Magic Fusion, a new magic show opening Friday, May 28 in the Stanton Center at 5 Custom House Plaza in Downtown Old Monterey. Magic Fusion is a fast-paced, high-energy, 75-85 minute show...
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 05.13.21

Since the policy of Manifest Destiny, the Western United States still holds this mythical aura about it. So naturally, it’s photographed heavily. But there are still corners that can never be truly known. Ansel Adams photographed the peaks of Yosemite, yet so much is unexplored. Photographer Ingeborg Gerdes does the same, except her West has a human imprint – agricultural fields and sparsely populated towns, all conveying a sense of awe. In portraits, she portrays people as they are, wrinkled or exasperated or carefree and enjoying the hot summer sun. The late Gerdes’ work is now on display in solo retrospective, Out West, for the Center of Photographic Art, viewable until June 20. Tune in for a virtual opening at 4-5pm Saturday, May 15. 625-5181, photography.org.
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

What will happen to late local photographer Pat Hathaway’s collection of 80,000 photographs?

Whether it’s an image of Cannery Row’s original 16 bridges, Japanese divers searching for abalone at Point Lobos, the construction and opening of Monterey Bay Aquarium or Ed Ricketts casually talking to his mother and son, chances are Pat Hathaway was either there photographing it or later collected a print of it. Over the course of his lifetime, Hathaway amassed a collection of 80,000 photographs of life on the Central Coast. They have been reproduced in local history books and exhibits and on postcards.
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

New Tasting Menu at Comanche Cellars Wine Room, May 2021

Comanche Cellars Wine Room is pleased to announce our new tasting menu! Visit us and try the 2019 Comanche Cellars Chardonnay, 2018 Comanche Cellars Pinot Noir, 2018 Dog & Pony La Vaquera, 2018 Dog & Pony Desperado, and the 2017 Comanche Cellars Merlot. Our five-flight tasting is $20 per person - if you make a two bottle purchase, we'll waive one tasting fee.
Monterey, CAMonterey County Herald

Monterey Outdoor Market debuts this weekend at Custom House Plaza

MONTEREY — After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Custom House Plaza will see one of the first community attractions grace its grounds since the pandemic began as more people start to venture out. The Monterey Outdoor Market will launch its maiden event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to...
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Jacks Monterey Restaurant Reopens May 19

Portola Hotel & Spa is thrilled to share that Jacks Monterey is reopening on May 19. Jacks will be open Wednesday - Sunday for breakfast, 6:30am-10:30am, and dinner, 4pm-10pm, Reservations are available through OpenTable or by phoning 831-649-7830. Jacks Monterey serves a variety of dishes made from fresh, local ingredients...
Seaside, CAediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Terra Superfoods

May 14, 2021 – One of my earliest mentors in journalism encouraged what he called “Huh?-Oooooh!” openings to seize an audience’s attention. “Huh?” as in a hook that has readers thinking, Wow—what is this all about? And then, after the reveal: “Ooooh,” I get it. That’s enlightening stuff. Something similar...
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

To Do 05.13.21

PANDEMIC HOT TAKE NUMBER 4,005,590: I have a loose relationship with time now. Most days when I think about “last” year, I’m really thinking of 2019. My morning routine revolves around whether or not I have had enough sleep. If yes, I’ll wake up at 6:45am, why not? If not, I’ll wait until the very last possible minute, usually 8:30am. Then I go into a time compression machine for eight to 10 hours, where a stream of deadlines, meeting reminders and FitBit notifications tell me, “wow, you haven’t moved from your seat in eight to 10 hours.” All the while, I get reminders that things are opening back up again, returning to “normal.”
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Zen Energy Balls at East Village Cafe

East Village Cafe invites you to try our Zen Energy Balls, made in-house in small batches with organic ingredients. These delicious, healthy snacks include flax seed, chia seed, chocolate, coconut, vanilla, and honey. Come and try one at 498 Washington Street in Downtown Old Monterey - we're locally owned and operated.
California Statespaandbeautytoday.com

Hyatt Regency Monterey: A Quintessential California Experience Surrounded and Inspired by Nature

Tucked away in the Monterey pines on 22 secluded acres, the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Central Coast and just minutes from legendary Route 1. In March, Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa revealed its property-wide transformation which included 560 redesigned guestrooms and suites, reimagined public spaces, and the addition of a new signature restaurant and market.
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Monterey Museum of Art Talk: Artists Kaffe Fassett & Erin Lee Gafill, May 22

Monterey Museum of Art invites you to experience the close connection between internationally renowned textile designer Kaffe Fassett and his niece, award-winning Monterey County artist Erin Lee Gafill, in this online event on Saturday, May 22, 11am-12pm. Fee is $15. Please register online. First, witness a behind-the-scenes dialogue between Kaffe...