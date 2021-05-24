newsbreak-logo
Coconut sheet cake by Edd Kimber

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoconut cake is pure comfort. I didn’t grow up with it, it holds no nostalgic memories for me, so I can’t quite pinpoint why this is. Maybe it’s the simplicity, the fact that there’s nothing but cake and frosting, nothing complicated, nothing fancy. I have squeezed as much coconut as I can into this recipe, so the cake is made with coconut oil and butter, and includes desiccated coconut and a little coconut extract. The frosting is a classic cream cheese one covered in a heavy snowfall of coconut; it’s coconut squared.

