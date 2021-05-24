Coconut sheet cake by Edd Kimber

I was in grad school studying medieval poetry at Rutgers when I first started this blog in 2017. It’s strange to think how much has happened since then. I’ve since left my PhD program with an MA, had two international moves, I’ve written my first cookbook, and gone through 2020-2021 along with everyone else—it just feels like a lifetime ago. I was missing our NJ friends and feeling nostalgic for that time in our lives a few weeks ago. So I looked through old emails to find the very first recipe I ever wrote: a copycat for my favorite coffee shop’s granola bars. I spent many afternoons writing with friends at OQ (now renamed Penstock), noshing on their orange chocolate coconut bars. I started making similar bars at home, which eventually turned into a lower sugar loose granola. And then I started sharing that granola recipe with friends.