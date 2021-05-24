Retro-fantastic pineapple upside-down cake by Rukmini Iyer

You can’t visit Pineapple King Bakery without picking up one of its signature pineapple buns. Popular in Hong Kong, the soft, airy rolls don’t actually contain any of the tropical fruit, but get their name from the pineapple-looking pattern that forms on the sugary, buttery top after they’re baked. The buns are customarily sliced in half before a slab of butter is wedged inside (Pineapple King also has guava butter as an option). The buns also come with several other sweet and savory filling variations, like black sesame custard, barbecue pork, curry beef, and even pizza. But none tops the one with purple-yam (our personal favorite). The glass cases at this Outer Sunset bakery are also full of other baked goods, like red bean pastries and chicken buns. Also, order a milk tea to wash everything down.