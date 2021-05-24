newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Retro-fantastic pineapple upside-down cake by Rukmini Iyer

By The Roasting Tin
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything better than a pineapple upside-down cake? Very little – I’ve insisted that my mother make this every year for my birthday for at least the last 15 years. Artificially red glacé cherries are, of course, mandatory. Serves 6-8 pineapple rings 1 x 425g tin. glacé cherries a...

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upside Down Cake#Caster Sugar#Food Drink#Birthday Cake#Vanilla Bean#Baking Paper#Baking Powder#Vintage Publishing#Tsp Pineapple Juice#Butter#Tsp Eggs#Greaseproof Paper#Glac Cherries#Rings#Wish#Time#Line#Pineapple Upside Down
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Skirt Steak Tacos with Charred Pineapple | Josh Capon

Charred pineapple adds just the right amount of sweetness to Josh Capon's skirt steak tacos. Marinade directions: Seed, dice and toast peppers over a flame. Place in saucepot and cover with water; simmer 10 minutes. Strain out water and purée in a food processor with garlic, onions and pineapple juice. Marinate skirt steak for in the fridge for 2-3 hours or overnight.
Recipessavewithjamies.com

Creamy Cold Pineapple and Yogurt Cake

This cake is a so rich and creamy! It is yogurt and pineapple flavored cake usually served semi-cold. It is really easy to make – all you need to do is buy basic sponge cake base and just make the filling – simple as that! It’s an ideal cake for everyone who likes the mix of pineapple and yogurt! You can surprise your family or friends with this easy and delicious Italian creamy cold pineapple and yogurt cake or torta fredda ananas e yogurt.
Food & DrinksDetroit Free Press

No-fuss parchment paper cuts calories and fat from upside-down coffee cake

We’ve got a new spin on a favorite dessert. Today’s banana upside-down coffee cake was inspired by the classic pineapple upside-down cake. Most of the nutritional enhancements we make to recipes involve substituting ingredients, but today’s big recipe improvement comes from a paper product that you likely store with your foil and plastic wrap.
Recipesomgchocolatedesserts.com

Upside Down Apple Cinnamon Roll Cake

Upside Down Apple Cinnamon Roll Cake is like a giant cinnamon roll, only better! It has a cream cheese filling, ooey-gooey homemade caramel sauce and fresh apples on top. Serve it up for breakfast or brunch, or simply as a dessert or snack. It’s so delicious and comforting – perfect for fall baking season!
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Whip up a Pineapple Upside-Down Drink for some canned elegance

A much as I love the taste of fresh pineapple, there are times when only canned will do. The best example of this is pineapple upside-down cake, which was specifically designed to showcase the wonders of fruit in a can. America had been industrially processing the exotic fruit since the end of the Civil War, but its popularity exploded in the post-WWI era thanks to improved machinery, increased supply, and affordable pricing. The original recipe for upside-down cake called for canned pineapple, jarred maraschino cherries, butter, and brown sugar to be baked underneath a scratch-made vanilla cake batter; by the 1950s, the homemade batter had been replaced by a boxed cake mix. A true pineapple upside-down cake is a monument to modern times, singing the praises of processed foods. So why not create a cocktail that does the same?
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Pineapple King Bakery

You can’t visit Pineapple King Bakery without picking up one of its signature pineapple buns. Popular in Hong Kong, the soft, airy rolls don’t actually contain any of the tropical fruit, but get their name from the pineapple-looking pattern that forms on the sugary, buttery top after they’re baked. The buns are customarily sliced in half before a slab of butter is wedged inside (Pineapple King also has guava butter as an option). The buns also come with several other sweet and savory filling variations, like black sesame custard, barbecue pork, curry beef, and even pizza. But none tops the one with purple-yam (our personal favorite). The glass cases at this Outer Sunset bakery are also full of other baked goods, like red bean pastries and chicken buns. Also, order a milk tea to wash everything down.
Food & Drinksdiethood.com

Pineapple Dole Whip Mimosas

An easy and beautiful cocktail featuring pineapple juice, coconut milk, and sparkling wine, these Pineapple Dole Whip Mimosas bring tropical vibes straight to your kitchen!. When the weather warms up, my thoughts turn to the tropics. (To be fair, my thoughts turn to the tropics a lot in the winter, too!) Pineapple this, coconut that, mango everything, am I right? I love tropical flavors, and pineapple is definitely one of my absolute favorites.
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Lobster Quesadilla With Pineapple-Mango Relish

Tender chunks of sweet lobster are nested into a crispy quesadilla and garnished with fresh fruit salsa, spicy guajillo ancho sauce and a cool lime crema. Step 1: Soak 2 ancho chili peppers and 2 guajillo chili peppers in water until tender, then drain. Step 2: In a large container,...
Recipestodayshomekitchen.com

Chinese Five-Spice Pineapple Buns

One of my favorite Dim Sum items are the Chinese Pineapple Buns. In this recipe, baked, soft and sweet buns are stuffed with a pineapple filling accented with fragrant Chinese five-spice powder. Traditional Chinese Dim Sum- Chinese buns are a feature at Dim Sum, the morning meal that stretches into...
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Square Root Turns The (Soda) World Upside Down With New Canned Drinks

East London soft drinks brand Square Root is hoping to shake up the soda world with the arrival of its drinks in 250ml cans. In what is claimed to be a marketing-brief-gone-wrong turned accidental stroke of genius, the can design sees Square Root’s logo and product stickers appear both ways up on the cans. As a result, the cans must be stored upside down on shop shelves and in fridges for the flavours to be read.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Recipeserinliveswhole.com

Easy Pineapple Mango Salsa Recipe

For the ultimate sweet and savory combo, this Easy Pineapple Mango Salsa Recipe is a must. It’s the perfect mix of healthy ingredients that satisfy cravings at the same time!. The tastiest mango pineapple salsa. Sometimes regular veggie-based salsa won’t cut it, and you need something a bit sweeter. That’s...
RecipesHerald & Review

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Food & Drinkstheyummymuffin.com

Pineapple Matcha Margarita

Pineapple Matcha Margarita- Putting an earthy spin on a tropical cocktail thanks to the addition of green tea powder. I was sitting here chuckling to myself thinking about how funny it is that we had to make up “themes” to help us get through a Monday. Margarita Monday. Meatless Monday....
Food & Drinksnomnompaleo.com

Spicy Pineapple Turmeric Smoothie

Top Chef All-Star Gregory Gourdet’s spicy pineapple smoothie is the refreshingly zingy and healthy tropical treat you’ll be blending up all summer long!. I absolutely adore this vibrant, vitamin C-packed smoothie from my pal GG’s debut cookbook, Everyone’s Table. Think you’ve tried every version of pineapple smoothie? Think again!. I...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Limoncello Cake

What would warm weather be without limoncello? Rather, more precisely, limoncello cake? If you have Italian roots or are close to someone who does, you're likely familiar with ciambella or ciambellone, an Italian ring cake that ranges from basic yellowcake to a wealth of flavors. It decorates dozens of countertops, always on hand for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, or to serve to any visitors.
Recipesfoodfolksandfun.net

Pineapple Teriyaki Steak Tips

These Teriyaki Steak Tips are cooked to perfection and mixed with a thick and sticky pineapple teriyaki sauce! My family goes crazy for this steak tips recipe!. This recipe costs $16.76 to make four servings. That is about $4.19 per serving. There is nothing quite like enjoying a good steak....
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
RecipesDaily Californian

‘Dip’ into summer with this baked spinach dip recipe

There’s nothing better than chips and dip for a quick pick-me-up or to munch along with the latest movie or show you’re watching. If you’re tired of guacamole and salsa dips, you’ve come to the right place. This tasty baked spinach dip recipe is a low-cost, simple dish using accessible store-bought ingredients. And it gets even better — there are no cooking skills involved. Word of caution to all the dairy-friendly, garlic-loving and pretending-the-spinach-makes-this-healthy readers: You won’t be able to stop eating after you’ve started.